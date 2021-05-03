'Dirco must call for Myeni probe in US'

The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) has the influence and weight to ensure that the shooting of former rugby player Lindani Myeni is properly investigated.

International relations expert Dr Bob Wekesa, of Wits University’s African Centre for the Study of the US, said the responsibility fell on Dirco to use diplomatic channels to ensure that this happens.

“That is the only platform that can help ensure that Hawaii looks into the matter properly because the family has very little leverage or capability to ensure that the matter is investigated,” Wekesa said yesterday.

“The family can sue but the department actually has the responsibility to ensure that it uses its diplomatic mission there in the US and reaches out to state departments who must follow up on the matter.”

