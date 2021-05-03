Five must-read stories on Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s death and the Zulu royal family

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to visit the Zulu royal family on Monday to pay his last respects to the late regent Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen died last Thursday aged 65.

Her death came just over a month after she became regent following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini. She became the regent in an “interregnum” until an official successor is named.

Shocking death

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced the unexpected death of the Zulu regent on Thursday night.

Buthelezi said the royal family was grief-stricken but offered assurance there would be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation.