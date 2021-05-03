South Africa

‘I am suffocating under debt review’: Debt counsellor refuses to let go

03 May 2021 - 11:17
Part-time teacher Moses Manthata, 61, of Polokwane is frustrated after a debt review counsellor's suspicious behaviour with his case over a sum of R30,000.
What Moses Manthata thought was a good plan to get himself out of a sticky debt situation has turned out to be a financial nightmare. 

For four years, the adult education teacher from Polokwane, Limpopo, has been fighting with his debt counsellor to remove him from the debt review he placed him under in 2016.

A person under debt review cannot take out new credit until the debt has been settled.

Manthata, now 61, approached Matamo Debt Counsellors in Polokwane in 2016 seeking help to pay his loans with Capfin and Absa for R30,000 combined, with monthly payments of R1,200 - R1,500 to Absa and R300 to Capfin.

For the full article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

