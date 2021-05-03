KZN police nab cattle and cellphone tower battery thieves in two incidents

“Vryheid police received intelligence on Sunday morning about a taxi that was transporting stolen cellphone tower batteries. An operation was put in place and various role players from the SAPS proceeded to Vryheid. The vehicle was spotted travelling along the R34 and it was intercepted.”

Upon searching the vehicle, eight cellphone tower batteries were recovered.

“Police also seized various house breaking implements such as bolt cutters, crowbars, grinders, five-pound hammers and other items.

“Three suspects aged between 20 and 40 were placed under arrest on charges of possession of stolen property as well as possession of house breaking implements. The suspects are appearing before the Vryheid magistrate's court on Monday.”

Mbele said later that evening members of the Zululand Task Team, together with local farmers, followed up on information about stock thieves operating at Vryheid and Hlobane using several vehicles.

“A suspicious bakkie with two occupants was spotted along Hlobane Road next to Vaalbank. The vehicle was stopped and, upon searching the vehicle, police found a heifer loaded at the back of the bakkie. The investigation was conducted and it was established that the cow was stolen at a farm in Hlobane.”

She said the stolen animal was identified by the lawful owner.

“Two suspects aged 43 and 54 were placed under arrest for possession of stolen stock. They are appearing before the Hlobane magistrate's court.”

