Metrobus drivers embark on strike in Joburg

Metrobus operations in Johannesburg were disrupted on Monday when drivers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers' Union of SA (Demawusa) embarked on a strike.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said members downed tools because their employer was refusing to concede to their demands.

They included an 18% salary increase and a call on the company to address allegations of corruption.

“We are saying they must reinstate workers who were dismissed because employees who are connected to management are not charged for misconduct. They are just told to stop driving,” Makhura charged.

“The other critical issue is that we were told that they put new engines on buses but those buses get breakdowns every day.”

He alleged that funds meant to repair the buses had been misappropriated.

“We also found out that the four people who were appointed as cashiers were put in the procurement department. The procurement department is sensitive. Those people do not have experience. This shows that there is corruption going on there,” he alleged.