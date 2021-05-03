South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay residents fed up with uncut grass, weeds everywhere

Metro’s clean-up contracts being finalised after expiring 15 months ago

03 May 2021 - 11:57 By Nomazima Nkosi
At the intersection on the M19 near Swartkops, motorists cannot see oncoming traffic due to overgrown grass next to the road.
At the intersection on the M19 near Swartkops, motorists cannot see oncoming traffic due to overgrown grass next to the road.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Overgrown grass obstructing views on roads and weeds growing out of pavements  are some of the eyesores to which residents in Nelson Mandela Bay have been subjected over the past few months. 

The reason? The city has yet to finalise the grass-cutting contract that expired in January 2020.

In Kariega, Despatch and Gqeberha, there are several overgrown and unkempt areas.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase confirmed there was no contract in place for the maintenance of parks and other recreational areas, but said the city was busy with supply chain management processes.

For the full article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

NMB council approves construction of seawater desalination plant

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's council has approved the construction of a seawater desalination plant.
News
1 day ago

Gqeberha suburbs Beachview and Charlo set to run out of water by August

Nelson Mandela Bay says it is currently experiencing a severe drought with its major storage dams supplying the metro at the lowest levels of all ...
News
4 days ago

Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house

Nelson Mandela's once-elegant Houghton home in Johannesburg - which hosted some of the world's leading figures while the former president was alive - ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  4. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X