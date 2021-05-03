Nelson Mandela Bay residents fed up with uncut grass, weeds everywhere

Overgrown grass obstructing views on roads and weeds growing out of pavements are some of the eyesores to which residents in Nelson Mandela Bay have been subjected over the past few months.

The reason? The city has yet to finalise the grass-cutting contract that expired in January 2020.

In Kariega, Despatch and Gqeberha, there are several overgrown and unkempt areas.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase confirmed there was no contract in place for the maintenance of parks and other recreational areas, but said the city was busy with supply chain management processes.

