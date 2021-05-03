North West woman critical after being stabbed by fellow male teacher

A 47-year-old female teacher from Tshefoge Primary school in the North West is in critical condition after being stabbed at school on Monday, allegedly by another teacher.

It is alleged that the female teacher was stabbed by a 64-year-old male educator from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng Village near Brits. She had multiple stab wounds on her back and neck.

The department said Tshefoge Primary School, at Vaalboschloot, was under construction and pupils were moved to a community hall as a temporary measure.

“It is alleged that the perpetrator [the male teacher] forcefully entered the hall and refused to sanitise or to check his temperature. It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his face was covered with a balaclava. He called the victim [the female teacher] and went outside where an argument ensued ,” said education department spokesperson Elias Malindi .

He said staff at the school caught the culprit and called police.

“The injured educator is in a critical condition in intensive care at the local hospital,” said Malindi.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident. Matsemela is expected to visit the school on Tuesday morning.

“We are disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident in our school, and allegedly perpetrated by one of our educators. I condemn this in the strongest terms. Gender-based violence is not welcome in our schools. This has traumatised our learners since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the brave staff members who apprehended the suspect," said Matsemela.

The MEC said pupils and teachers who were exposed to the incident would be provided with counselling.

TimesLIVE