South Africa

North West woman critical after being stabbed by fellow male teacher

03 May 2021 - 22:30
A teacher from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng village near Brits allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old female teacher at Tshefoge Primary School on Monday.
A teacher from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng village near Brits allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old female teacher at Tshefoge Primary School on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
A 47-year-old female teacher from Tshefoge Primary school in the North West is in critical condition after being stabbed at school on Monday, allegedly by another teacher.
 

It is alleged that the female teacher was stabbed by a 64-year-old male educator from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng Village near Brits. She had multiple stab wounds on her back and neck.

The department said Tshefoge Primary School, at Vaalboschloot, was under construction and pupils were moved to a community hall as a temporary measure.

“It is alleged that the perpetrator [the male teacher] forcefully entered the hall and refused to sanitise or to check his temperature. It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his face was covered with a balaclava. He called the victim [the female teacher] and went outside where an argument ensued,” said education department spokesperson Elias Malindi.
 

He said staff at the school caught the culprit and called police.

“The injured educator is in a critical condition in intensive care at the local hospital,” said Malindi.

 

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident. Matsemela is expected to visit the school on Tuesday morning.

“We are disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident in our school, and allegedly perpetrated by one of our educators. I condemn this in the strongest terms. Gender-based violence is not welcome in our schools. This has traumatised our learners since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the brave staff members who apprehended the suspect," said Matsemela.

The MEC said pupils and teachers who were exposed to the incident would be provided with counselling.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Education department still considering normal five-day schooling for all primary school pupils

The department of basic education is considering the possibility of allowing all primary school pupils to return to school on a fulltime basis.
News
1 day ago

Pupil who beat Lufuno Mavhunga filled with regret, says her mom

The mother of the 14-year-old girl who allegedly assaulted Lufuno Mavhunga hours before the pupil took her own life, says her daughter is filled with ...
News
8 hours ago

Cap in hand: teacher apologises after manhandling ‘unruly’ pupil

The teacher has received backing from a colleague who has ‘complained about the teen numerous times’
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X