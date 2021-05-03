Pupil who beat Lufuno Mavhunga filled with regret, says her mom

The mother of the 14-year-old girl who allegedly assaulted Lufuno Mavhunga hours before the pupil took her own life, says her daughter is filled with regret over the incident.

In an interview televised on Sunday night with Newzroom Afrika, the woman said while her child will receive counselling, Lufuno’s death is something that will remain with her forever.

“I don’t think she is proud [of the incident]. I remember her saying, ‘I wish I didn’t beat this child’,” said the mother.

“Even if we take her for counselling, she must be able to counsel herself and say this is the situation and this is how far my guilt is in the situation. I know she is not a cold soul that takes [the situation] for granted or ignores it,” she added.

The mother is not being named to protect the identity of her child, who is still a minor.

News of Mavhunga’s suicide shocked the nation several weeks ago and put the spotlight on school bullying.

The 15-year-old victim took her own life after a video, showing her being repeatedly slapped by her schoolmate, went viral on social media. She overdosed on pills.