South Africa

Third Covid-19 wave full of unknowns, but more than 70,000 could die

This figure is based on a ‘slow, weak, response’. But if the reaction is ‘fast and strong’, it could be about 7,800

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
03 May 2021 - 18:17

SA’s third wave of Covid-19 could see more than 70,000 deaths if there is a “slow, weak, response” to its inception, but about 7,800 if the response is “fast and strong”.

These figures, which include Covid-19 deaths in and out of hospital, are according to the latest model by the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium. They were released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)...

