‘What means nothing to you means everything to us’: Lindsay Myeni’s stinging message to Honolulu police
“Honolulu police department, what means nothing to you means everything to us.”
This is what Lindsay Myeni, wife of slain KwaZulu-Natal rugby player Lindani Myeni, shared on Facebook after Myeni’s remains arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday.
“I’m sorry they killed you, king. They could never take your spirit though. Only your handsome, talented body,” she wrote.
The family of the 29-year old is expected to hold a memorial service for him ahead of his funeral on Saturday.
Myeni was shot and killed by police in the state capital Honolulu on April 14 during a response to a call about a “robbery in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, not far from where Myeni lived with his US-born wife and their two children.
Lindsay dismissed claims about her husband being involved in a burglary.
She said her husband went for a drive on the night of his shooting after a fun family day. She called to check on him and he said he was on his way. A few minutes later, Myeni had been shot four times and died at Queen Emma hospital.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said there was no co-operation from Honolulu police.
“Being black is not a scourge, it is not a crime. But when you consider the conduct of the police in Honolulu, you begin to realise they’re not taking this incident seriously. They are behaving as if nothing happened. It is as if this life didn’t matter at all.
“The least we expect from them is some transparency and accountability,” he said.