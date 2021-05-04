South Africa

Body of girl recovered from canal outside Oudtshoorn

04 May 2021 - 10:21
The child appeared to have slipped while playing with friends.
The child appeared to have slipped while playing with friends.
Image: Saps

The body of a nine-year-old girl was recovered from a canal outside Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said it was suspected that the child slipped and fell into the water while playing with a group of children near the canal on Sunday morning.

“Another girl attempted to rescue the girl when she also slipped and fell into the water. Bystanders noticed the incident and managed to rescue the second girl,” Spies said.

A search was launched and the body of the child was recovered from the canal near Dysselsdorp on Sunday evening.

An inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Schoolgirl feared drowned near East London

Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing teenager.
News
4 days ago

Durban boy plucked to safety from drowning by bystander

A Durban man has been lauded for his quick thinking and reaction after he saved the life of an 11-year-old boy who almost drowned at the Durban ...
News
1 week ago

Child dies after being hit by taxi outside KZN school

A 10-year-old child died outside a KwaZulu-Natal north coast school after being struck by a taxi on Friday morning.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X