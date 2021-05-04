Body of girl recovered from canal outside Oudtshoorn

The body of a nine-year-old girl was recovered from a canal outside Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said it was suspected that the child slipped and fell into the water while playing with a group of children near the canal on Sunday morning.

“Another girl attempted to rescue the girl when she also slipped and fell into the water. Bystanders noticed the incident and managed to rescue the second girl,” Spies said.

A search was launched and the body of the child was recovered from the canal near Dysselsdorp on Sunday evening.

An inquest docket has been opened.

TimesLIVE