Bongani Bongo’s ‘fraudulent’ land sale case postponed to January next year

The case against former state security minister Bongani Bongo and 11 others in connection with the R37.5m sale and purchase of a farm in Mpumalanga was postponed until January next year.

Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and 10 others appeared briefly at the Mbombela magistrate’s court on Tuesday collectively facing 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Their case was postponed until next year for them to plead and for trial.

Nkosi was arrested in March and charged with her company, Kgalema Properties CC, after she handed herself to the Hawks and appeared in the Mbombela magistrate’s court.

Bongo, his brother Sipho, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, Blessing Mduduzi Singwane, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka were also arrested by the Hawks in October last year.