Bushiri co-accused gets another shot at bail based on 'new facts'

04 May 2021 - 18:26
Self-proclaimed prophet and accused thief Shepherd Bushiri in court with his wife Mary before the couple skipped bail and fled to Malawi.
Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused Willah Modulo will have a new bail application in the Pretoria magistrate's court next Tuesday based on “new facts”.

Mudolo, who runs an investment firm and a property development company, appeared in court on Tuesday alongside his wife Zethu Mudolo and another co-accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Mudolo brought forward a new application for bail based on what he claimed were new facts. The application will be heard on Tuesday May 11.

Mudolo, who was flagged as a flight risk, was denied bail last year in December. His wife and Ntlokwana are out on bail of R100,000 and R20,000 respectively. The trio, together with Bushiri and his wife Mary, are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving more than R100m relating to an alleged investment scheme through a company owned by Mudolo and his wife.

Aside from the new bail application, Ngwema said the matter was postponed to June 22 for further investigations.

“The state has received a Mutual Legal Assistance request ... so the information needed to be verified and followed up,” he said.

The Bushiris fled SA to their home country Malawi a week after being released on R200,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court, each under strict restrictions. Shortly after leaving, Bushiri said in a Facebook post that they had left the country for their safety.

