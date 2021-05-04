South Africa

Court grants order freezing R1.4bn in assets of former Eskom and company executives

04 May 2021 - 11:11
The high court has granted an order freezing the assets of Mangope France Hlakudi, Antonio Jose Da Costa Trindade, Abram Abei Masango and Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana. File photo.
The high court has granted an order freezing the assets of Mangope France Hlakudi, Antonio Jose Da Costa Trindade, Abram Abei Masango and Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Pretoria high court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA's) Investigating Directorate (ID) an order to freeze R1.4bn in assets belonging to former  Eskom executives and former Tubular Construction Projects contractors.

“Former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts France Hlakudi, the company’s former group executive for group capital, Abram Masango, former Tubular Construction Projects CEO Antonio Trindade, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, former Tubular Holdings executive adviser Michael Lomas, six companies owned by these individuals were served with the order,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

She said the order was served and enforced on the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo early on Tuesday.

One of the homes swooped on after the order freezing assets of former Eskom executives.
One of the homes swooped on after the order freezing assets of former Eskom executives.
Image: Supplied

“In addition, their spouses’ assets and their family trusts were included in the restraint order. The freezing order prohibits them from dealing in any manner with any of their realisable property,” Seboka said.

Hlakudi, Trindade, Masango, Kgomoeswana and Lomas face charges of fraud and corruption. Kgomoeswana faces an additional charge of money laundering.

Their case is back in court on June 1.

“Lomas, a resident of the UK, was arrested last month in the UK. The process of his extradition back to SA started last month and this matter will return to the London Westminster magistrate's court on May 20 for case management.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Eskom contractor arrested in UK, released on hefty bail with strict conditions

Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas has been arrested in the UK in connection with a R745m corruption and fraud investigation into the construction ...
News
1 week ago

Eskom cracks the whip against 'fraudsters'

The department of public enterprises and Eskom have confirmed they are in the process of implementing various legal mechanisms against both employees ...
News
9 months ago

Scopa hears how Eskom is hunting down looted billions

Eskom has told parliament that it expects to get only R1,26bn from the claim it submitted against the business rescue practitioners of Tegeta for ...
Politics
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X