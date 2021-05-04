Court grants order freezing R1.4bn in assets of former Eskom and company executives

The Pretoria high court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA's) Investigating Directorate (ID) an order to freeze R1.4bn in assets belonging to former Eskom executives and former Tubular Construction Projects contractors.

“Former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts France Hlakudi, the company’s former group executive for group capital, Abram Masango, former Tubular Construction Projects CEO Antonio Trindade, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, former Tubular Holdings executive adviser Michael Lomas, six companies owned by these individuals were served with the order,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

She said the order was served and enforced on the accused in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo early on Tuesday.