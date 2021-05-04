Crew on two vessels test positive for Covid-19 at Gqeberha port

At least 16 crew members from two vessels docked at the Gqeberha harbour have tested positive for Covid-19.

This is according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who said the first vessel, the M/V Consolidator, docked at the harbour on April 25.

It sailed from Kenya and was due to offload its cargo in India.

“Four of the crew members were due to disembark to fly home and leave the country.

“They had to be subjected to polymerase chain reaction testing before disembarking.”

He said all four had tested positive for the coronavirus.