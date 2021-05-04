South Africa

Family devastated by murder of New Brighton couple

‘I have no idea how to explain to my child that her grandmother isn’t coming back’

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter
04 May 2021 - 11:38
Nomfundo Galadile's son, Vuyisa, 21, and her daughter, Zintle, 27, are struggling to come to terms with her murder.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Mystery surrounds the shooting of a couple in New Brighton who were found naked and dead in their bed on Sunday morning after they failed to show up for a traditional ceremony.

The bodies of Nomfundo Galadile and Nkosamahlubi Linda, both 45, were found in their Nginza Street home with several gunshot wounds. 

The perpetrator, after stealing money and cellphones, left through the front door and locked the couple inside.

The couple were last seen leaving Linda’s family home in Singaphi Street, where the weekend-long ceremony was held. 

For the full article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

