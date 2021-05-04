From Zondo commission 'confessions' to joining Tinder: Mzansi reacts to Bill Gates divorce

Mzansi has been left shooketh at the news of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce, joking that she should attend the Zondo commission of inquiry to “spill the tea” on their relationship.

The couple announced their split in a statement on Monday, saying they no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in the next phase of their lives

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the couple said.

The financial details of the split are not yet clear, but Gates is among the richest men in the world.

The couple co-chair their non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which currently has over $51bn in assets, according to a tax filing cited by CNBC.

The news comes two years after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shocked the TL with news of his divorce from wife MacKenzie.

As Gates' name topped the Twitter trends list, users suggested that the Microsoft co-founder and Bezos should join together and form “the world's most powerful couple”.

Others joked that Melinda should appear before the Zondo commission and dish up some juicy deets on what it was like to be married to uncle Bill.

Here are some of the funniest local reactions to the news: