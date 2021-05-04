Half of South Africans gained weight as they stress ate through all the Covid-19 bad news

Half of South Africans gained weight during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 69% of them now bordering on obese.

According to a national survey conducted in the past two months among almost 2,000 South African adults, 43% of respondents attributed their change in eating habits to stress and anxiety over what the future holds, 42% said being confined to their homes led to more snacking and impulsive eating, and 28% simply ate out of boredom.

The survey was commissioned by Pharma Dynamics, a provider of cardiovascular medicine, to assess the effect of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown on the nation’s eating and exercise patterns.

The survey shows that the nation’s jump in weight in the past 12 months significantly increases the population’s risk of hypertension, which already stood at 35% before the pandemic.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, said it was clear that lockdown promoted dysfunctional eating and sedentary behaviours, which need to be overturned.