‘How quickly can we roll them out?’ — Health products regulator on Covid-19 vaccinations before third wave

As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chairperson Prof Helen Rees says the real challenge will be the pace at which people are vaccinated to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, SA received the first batch of 325,260 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech’s double-shot vaccines.

According to health minister Zweli Mkhize, the country is expecting approximately the same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis to total more than 1.3 million doses by the end of May.

Speaking on Power 98.7, Rees acknowledged the importance of receiving vaccines but worried that the third wave of infections may cause a “dent” in the vaccination process.