'Intense cold front' to bring heavy rain and wind to Cape Town on Wednesday

An intense cold front is expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Wednesday, the city's disaster risk management centre has warned.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued warnings for strong to gale-force winds, rain and rough seas.

“All city services and external agencies will be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather,” said the centre's spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

“We remind residents to please clear out any potential blockages about their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean.

“In low-lying areas, please dig a trench about your home if possible, to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Saws said the cold would result in widespread showers and thundershowers, strong winds and very rough seas, especially from Wednesday evening extending to Thursday.