South Africa

Missionvale residents battle with rivers of sewage

04 May 2021 - 11:35
Jay-Jay Taal, 12, jumps over sewage-polluted water that flooded the park in Missionvale, Gqeberha.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Fed-up Missionvale residents are desperate for the Gqeberha municipality to do something about ongoing sewerage leaks which have resulted in raw sewage seeping into their yards and homes.

Homeowners in Peace Street said the problem started eight years ago and just kept on getting worse. While the problem was often fixed, it kept recurring.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has identified vandalism of a pump station servicing the area as the cause of the problem.

“According to the residents, the sewage has reached a park and the neighbourhood children now have nowhere to play,” it said.

Missionvale residents have been struggling for eight years with sewage running in front of their homes and businesses. Zukile Mova, 44, looks at the sewage-polluted water in front of his tavern.
Image: WERNER HILLS

For the full article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

