South Africa

'One year anniversary of Zol' — Cape Town producer Max Hurrell reflects on lockdown hit

04 May 2021 - 07:00
Cape Town DJ and music producer Max Hurrell is the man behind the hit song 'Zol.'
Cape Town DJ and music producer Max Hurrell is the man behind the hit song 'Zol.'
Image: SUPPLIED

Cape Town DJ and music producer Max Hurrell has taken South Africans all the way back to a year ago when he created the hit song Zol at the height of a Covid-19 lockdown.

The song was inspired by the minister of Cogta, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who announced during one of her media briefings last year that the use of zol would be prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The song went viral and caught the attention of the minister who sent Max a direct message on Twitter, saying “we just need to talk”.

The producer shared screenshots of an empowering message from the minister this week, and captioned it “1 year anniversary of Zol”. 

“Well done on entertaining the nation during this difficult period while maintaining respect for your trade. I hope you will continue to use your platform to empower and inspire others now more than ever. Good luck!” the minister wrote.

The song has 1.6 million streams on YouTube. 

READ MORE

When people zol — SA celebrates 420 day

On Tuesday, weed smokers around the world celebrated the annual 420 day in support of dagga use.
News
1 week ago

'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell evacuates his Devil's Peak home almost engulfed by wildfire

'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell - who ignited social media platforms with his "lockdown anthem" last year - was forced to evacuate when the fire spread to ...
News
2 weeks ago

'They bring so much joy': How 'healing' horses are helping kids with trauma

Children who are dealing with trauma or challenges get to interact with horses that have walked a hard path, and both benefit, writes Claire Keeton
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X