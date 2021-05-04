'One year anniversary of Zol' — Cape Town producer Max Hurrell reflects on lockdown hit

Cape Town DJ and music producer Max Hurrell has taken South Africans all the way back to a year ago when he created the hit song Zol at the height of a Covid-19 lockdown.

The song was inspired by the minister of Cogta, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who announced during one of her media briefings last year that the use of zol would be prohibited to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The song went viral and caught the attention of the minister who sent Max a direct message on Twitter, saying “we just need to talk”.

The producer shared screenshots of an empowering message from the minister this week, and captioned it “1 year anniversary of Zol”.

“Well done on entertaining the nation during this difficult period while maintaining respect for your trade. I hope you will continue to use your platform to empower and inspire others now more than ever. Good luck!” the minister wrote.

The song has 1.6 million streams on YouTube.