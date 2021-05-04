South Africa

Only one Metrobus depot operating in Joburg as strike intensifies

04 May 2021 - 10:19
Metrobus is facing strike action by drivers in Johannesburg. File photo.
Metrobus is facing strike action by drivers in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: City of Joburg/Twitter

The Metrobus strike has intensified, with only one depot operating in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Drivers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers' Union of SA (Demawusa) embarked on a strike on Monday.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said members had downed tools because their employer had refused to concede to demands which included an 18% salary increase and a call for the company to address allegations of corruption.

Two depots were operating when the strike disrupted operations in certain areas on Monday.

On Tuesday Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said only the Roodepoort depot was operational.

“We are not doing as well as we did yesterday. The strike is continuing,” said Shivuri.

He said management would have a meeting on Tuesday to look at operations.

“We also engaged the union yesterday, but there was no meaningful agreement. We continue to look at avenues to better our services as the greater portion of Johannesburg is affected [by the strike].”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Metrobus drivers embark on strike in Joburg

'We were told that they put new engines on buses but those buses get breakdowns every day,' said Dion Makhura of the Democratic Municipal and Allied ...
News
1 day ago

Samwu loses Kouga Covid-19 ‘danger pay’ fight

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union was given a bloodied nose on Friday when the labour court in Gqeberha prohibited its members from striking for a ...
News
3 days ago

Rand Water, Samwu set to head back to negotiating table to stave off strike

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration has issued a certificate of non-resolution in a dispute between Rand Water and the SA ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X