Only one Metrobus depot operating in Joburg as strike intensifies

The Metrobus strike has intensified, with only one depot operating in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Drivers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers' Union of SA (Demawusa) embarked on a strike on Monday.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said members had downed tools because their employer had refused to concede to demands which included an 18% salary increase and a call for the company to address allegations of corruption.

Two depots were operating when the strike disrupted operations in certain areas on Monday.

On Tuesday Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said only the Roodepoort depot was operational.

“We are not doing as well as we did yesterday. The strike is continuing,” said Shivuri.

He said management would have a meeting on Tuesday to look at operations.

“We also engaged the union yesterday, but there was no meaningful agreement. We continue to look at avenues to better our services as the greater portion of Johannesburg is affected [by the strike].”

