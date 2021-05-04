Patient safety wins as Cape university offers simulated training to young medics

Performing medical examinations on patients for the first time is probably one of the most nerve-racking experiences for medical students, due to their inexperience and fear of making mistakes.

But students at Stellenbosch University will now gain this valuable experience in a safer and less pressured environment — thanks to a new state of the art simulation clinical skills unit.

The unit, launched on Monday, will provide students with realistic simulations of medical scenarios in a simulated hospital ward and consultation rooms, equipped with medical models and manikins, to help them gain clinical skills before they are exposed to real patients.

Through the use of hi-tech cameras with video streaming capabilities, the medical scenarios can be followed and assessed virtually from anywhere. The unit has been punted as an inter-professional training facility that will train students from other undergraduate programmes that fall within the health and sciences faculty, including nursing, emergency medical care and environmental health.

During the official launch, dean of medicine and health sciences Prof Jimmy Volmink said the new facility would address patient safety issues and help students gain confidence before dealing with real patients.

“The faculty has long realised that having students learn clinical procedures directly on patients is not ideal. This may in some instances compromise patient safety or undermine patient dignity. This type of learning is also not ideal for students who would prefer to have opportunities to prove their competence and confidence in doing procedures in a risk-free environment before being confronted by real patients,” he said.

He said the driver of the trend towards simulated learning is a practical one, given challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing number of students at medical schools.

“The number of enrolled students in health sciences has been increasing. This means less space and time for students to access patients and to learn procedures at the bedside under the supervision of skilled clinicians.