Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to be ‘planted’ on Thursday ahead of state memorial on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The queen, who passed away last Thursday aged 65, will be laid to rest at a private burial at the “crack of dawn” on Thursday, traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced on Monday.

Buthelezi said her body would be transported from Johannesburg to her royal palace of KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma on Wednesday in preparation for the burial.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalalala said in a statement on Tuesday that he welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to honour the queen with an official funeral.

Zikalala said the queen had dedicated much of her time to uplifting children in need and women empowerment.

“Her majesty played a critical role in advising and supporting the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu in conflict resolution and promoting peace,” said Zikalala.

He appointed four MECs to work with the royal family “to facilitate a fitting farewell”.

Zikalala said the memorial service/funeral will take place on Friday.