Slight relief for fugitive Bobroffs as they recoup some cash of millions forfeited to state

The Bobroffs, who were directors of the firm Ronald Bobroff and Partners Incorporated, fled to Sydney, Australia, in 2016 to evade arrest on charges related to overcharging their Road Accident Fund clients through illegal fee agreements.

In 2010, allegations began to surface that the firm had, over the preceding three years, charged clients inflated fees exceeding the maximum permitted in terms of the Contingency Fees Act.

In March 2016, the law society filed an application to strike the Bobroffs from the roll of legal practitioners.

The application, which eventually led to the disbarment of the Bobroffs, was heard on March 14 2016.

On the same day, as a result of their investigation, police issued warrants of arrest for the Bobroffs.

On March 16 2016, before the warrants could be executed, Darren departed for Australia and Ronald followed three days later. Neither has returned since.

Police caused a red notice — issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence — to be circulated through police co-operation body Interpol.

In February 2017, Darren had requested to withdraw the entire credit of approximately $7m (R101.2m) which he held in the BMT account at the time.