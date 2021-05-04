Two Covid-19 patients die in Limpopo hospital fire

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has conveyed condolences to the families of the two victims who died on Tuesday when a ward at Modimolle's FH Odendaal Hospital in Limpopo was gutted by fire.

Other patients were rescued and Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba attended to the emergency.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of two patients after a fire that broke out at the FH Odendaal Hospital's Covid-19 ward. We convey our sincerest condolences to the families who have suffered this devastating loss, while they must have still hoped to see their loved ones returned to them from hospital,” Mkhize said.