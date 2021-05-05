Blue dot taxi to town? More details emerge in Western Cape’s plan to improve public transport

The Western Cape government hopes to improve the taxi industry in the province and the safety of passengers through its "blue dot" taxi initiative.

Around 1,300 taxis will take part in the nine-month pilot programme, which will enable passengers to anonymously rate the drivers. Performance standards include speeding, safe driving and following the rules of the road.

Participating vehicles will be fitted with tracking technology and blue dot stickers, the provincial transport department said on Tuesday.

The department said drivers who follow the rules will receive be rewarded financially to encourage road safety.