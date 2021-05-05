Eskom proposes changing conditions of service during first day of wage talks

Wage negotiations at Eskom got off to a rocky start on Tuesday when the cash-strapped power utility rejected most of the unions’ demands and instead tabled proposals aimed at changing the conditions of service.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which represents most of Eskom’s 46,000-strong workforce, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) are demanding a one-year 15% wage increase, which is above the 3.2% inflation rate recorded in March and higher than the 4.3% average the Reserve Bank expects for 2021.

Eskom pays the third-highest average salary in SA — R785,557 a year — but is buckling under a R480bn debt pile and depends on government bailouts to keep the lights on and the economy functioning. Ratings agencies have described Eskom as the single biggest risk to the SA economy.

In an 18-page document, which Business Day has seen, Eskom — one of many state-owned entities (SOEs) that have been hollowed out by years of corruption and malfeasance linked to state capture — dismissed most of the unions’ demands and tabled proposals it wants the unions to agree to before tabling an offer.

On the unions’ demand that the power utility “close the apartheid wage gap”, Eskom said while it remains committed to the principle and process to ensure “indefensible income differentials [are] addressed”, it is not in a position to address this at the moment as it “cannot afford this”.