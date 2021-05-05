From cleaner to PhD graduate: Mervyn Coetzee overcame mocking and poverty

From being a pool cleaner to obtaining a PhD, Mervyn Coetzee, who graduates on Wednesday at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), said it will be a “celebration of the Coetzee family and their resilience”.

Coetzee said he would like to inspire others to also overcome their insecurities and personal challenges to fulfil their dreams.

“I want to go on and share with the world the power of saying ‘yes’,” he said.

At his celebration, the guest of honour will be Mervyn’s mother, Joan Coetzee, who turns 81 in July, and who raised him and his five siblings alone in the gangster-ridden suburb of Bonteheuwel after their father died in 1974.

From a poverty-stricken family, Coetzee worked as a casual cleaner at the Sea Point Pavilion to bring in extra money.

His sisters left school to work in factories in Epping.

Coetzee recalls standing outside the local fish shop in the hope of being given a few “kaiyangs” (clumps of batter) at the end of the day, which he would share with the family as supper. If they were lucky, there would be a few pieces of fish attached.

Born with two thumbs on each hand, Coetzee had to endure teasing from his peers who called him derogatory names.

Coetzee said it was the humiliation he felt because of his appearance that helped him understand the insecurities and fears of his students, and that would later form the premise of his thesis on trauma in learning and teaching.