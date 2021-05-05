South Africa

From training foreign police to protecting Madiba: 5 things to know about Leo Prinsloo

05 May 2021 - 13:40
The driver asks his colleague to cock his rifle as bullets slam into the armoured vehicle. Screenshot.
The driver asks his colleague to cock his rifle as bullets slam into the armoured vehicle. Screenshot.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

Leo Prinsloo, the security escort who dodged a hail of bullets when he and his colleague were attacked on the N4 in Pretoria, has been celebrated as a hero for his ability to remain calm in a situation that could have cost the pair's lives.

South Africans were introduced to him last week after footage recorded inside a cash-in-transit vehicle under attack went viral on social media and dominated local and international news headlines.

In it, Prinsloo can be heard giving instructions to his colleague while he drives to get away from their attackers.

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria

'They are going to f****n shoot!'
News
4 days ago

Here are five things you need to know about Prinsloo: 

He trained the Abu Dhabi police antiterrorism unit

Prinsloo is listed as the head of global security at Cybex Security, a London-based company that offers a wide range of security services. According to the company's website, Prinsloo was headhunted to train the antiterrorism unit of Abu Dhabi’s police force.

He's been part of teams protecting Madiba, Prince Charles and even Kim K

He has served in protection teams guarding famous people including former president Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian and Prince Charles, according to Advanced Tactical Training

He teaches self-defence and physical training

He is the head instructor at Fortis Group and a former police special task force member. His “Lone Operator” training programme is focused on self-defence and includes teaching people physical fitness and knife defence.

And is the owner of a shooting academy

Prinsloo also owns The Edge shooting academy in Centurion. The academy offers firearm training for beginners and advanced users. Trainees are taught how to shoot at moving targets and from moving vehicles, among other skills. 

"Being famous is overated............. die job moet loop!!..." Listen up CAPETONIANS! Leo Prinsloo will be presenting...

Posted by The Edge - Shooting Academy on Monday, May 3, 2021

In all things, he preaches alertness is key

“It’s a state of mind. Be able! Be ready! Be competent.” This is the message plastered across his Facebook timeline.

In an interview with eNCA on Tuesday, he told the broadcaster he was able to survive the attack because of his ability to anticipate violence. 

“You need to expect things like that to happen because it prepares your mind for what you need to do. The first time I knew they were there was when the gun went off. When we train people, we teach them to pre-visualise what they need to do, that it is a mindset.”

READ MORE:

Instincts ‘kicked in’ for Leo Prinsloo as he dodged armed robbers

"I pre-visualised what I was going to do, and to the best of my ability I did what my mind told me to do," says Leo Prinsloo.
News
7 hours ago

KZN security guards arrested in connection with cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards and a former employee from the Fidelity Security Group were arrested by the Hawks in connection with a CIT heist on the N2 Main ...
News
4 hours ago

Mom and son’s harrowing kidnapping by men with blue lights

What would you do if you were stopped on a highway at night by flashing blue lights on a vehicle in which the occupants were dressed in police ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  2. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X