From training foreign police to protecting Madiba: 5 things to know about Leo Prinsloo

Leo Prinsloo, the security escort who dodged a hail of bullets when he and his colleague were attacked on the N4 in Pretoria, has been celebrated as a hero for his ability to remain calm in a situation that could have cost the pair's lives.

South Africans were introduced to him last week after footage recorded inside a cash-in-transit vehicle under attack went viral on social media and dominated local and international news headlines.

In it, Prinsloo can be heard giving instructions to his colleague while he drives to get away from their attackers.