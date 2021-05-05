KZN security guards arrested in connection with cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards and a former employee from the Fidelity Security Group were arrested by the Hawks in connection with a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 Main Road near Harding, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Friday.

On Wednesday provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said four men, aged between 31 and 60, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“It is alleged two armoured vehicles were en route from Port Shepstone to Kokstad after collecting a large amount of cash from the depot. While travelling in convoy, one vehicle disappeared and the other was allegedly intercepted by the suspects.”

Mhlongo said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspects fled the scene.

“A case of cash-in-transit heist was reported at Harding police station and allocated to Hawks members for thorough investigation.”