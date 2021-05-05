Mom and son’s harrowing kidnapping by men with blue lights

What would you do if you were stopped on a highway at night by flashing blue lights on a vehicle in which the occupants were dressed in police uniform?

A Gauteng mother*, 46, always said she would never stop for anyone. However, last Friday, confronted with that very scenario, she did. She’s lucky to be alive to talk about the night she and her son were abducted by hijackers pretending to be police officers.

“It still feels unreal. I was always extra-observant, always stopping far from other vehicles if I needed to. But once I was in the situation I did the opposite. My son is 16 and at the end of the year he will be driving and I think I wanted to be a good example to him. I saw what I thought was police and I didn’t want to flee with my son in the car.

“Now the example I set put our lives in danger.

“I asked the police what I should have done and the constable said, ‘Ma'am, you don’t stop at night on the highway for anyone’.”

On Wednesday she will visit the crime scene with police to walk through the events.

On Friday the pair were returning home to Kempton Park after her son participated in a fishing competition at Loskop dam in Middelburg. He had all his camping and fishing gear with him so she took the family’s Toyota Land Cruiser.