South Africa

Mpumalanga businessman arrested for housing fraud and money laundering

05 May 2021 - 12:51
Mpumalanga businessman Fotoboy Makua.
Mpumalanga businessman Fotoboy Makua.
Image: Hawks

A Mpumalanga businessman has been held in custody since his arrest on Wednesday in connection with housing fraud and money laundering.

Fotoboy Makua, 55, the owner of Foto Security Company, appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The Hawks investigation has linked Makua to Annica van Staden, 46, a real estate agent who was sought and arrested by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team at her hideout in Boksburg, Gauteng, on April 26,” said spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

“It has now been established that the pair were working together when selling RDP houses without the knowledge of Tokologo and Rockdale-based owners.”

Sekgotodi said buyers allegedly paid money into Van Staden’s business trust account.

When she received the money, she would then allegedly transfer it to her private account, to Makua, and other people’s accounts.

“Makua and Van Staden are expected back in court on Tuesday May 11. More arrests have not been ruled out as investigations continue.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thieving ex-municipal admin clerk jailed for seven years

Former metro admin clerk and mother of four Stephanie Reeners was sentenced to an effective seven years behind bars for fraud and forgery amounting ...
News
4 hours ago

Bongani Bongo’s ‘fraudulent’ land sale case postponed to January next year

The case against former state security minister Bongani Bongo and 11 others in connection with the R37.5m sale and purchase of a farm in Mpumalanga ...
News
1 day ago

Western Cape credit card fraud fugitive arrested at Beitbridge border post

The Hawks have arrested a Western Cape man who has been on the run since January for alleged credit card fraud.
News
1 day ago

Court grants order freezing R1.4bn in assets of former Eskom and company executives

The high court has granted the NPA's Investigating Directorate an order to freeze R1.4bn in assets belonging to former Eskom executives and former ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  2. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X