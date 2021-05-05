Mpumalanga cops on the hunt for four suspects linked to 'hit' on tavern owner

Mpumalanga police on Wednesday launched a manhunt for four suspects linked to a “hit” on a businesswoman earlier this week.

The 48-year-old tavern owner, Emily Mthimunye, was gunned down at her home in Siyabuswa on Monday evening.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, armed suspects lay in wait for her at her home.

“Two of the suspects entered [the house] while the others remained outside and waited for her to come home from her business.

“She arrived home moments later and after closing her gate, a shot was fired at her by one of the suspects, fatally wounding her. All suspects fled thereafter and left her lying in a pool of blood. No valuables were taken,” Hlathi said.

Mthimunye died at the scene.

Hlathi confirmed that a case of murder has been opened but said the motive for the killing was still unknown.

TimesLIVE