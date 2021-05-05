South Africa

North West cop sentenced to three years for demanding bribe from 'drunk driver'

05 May 2021 - 07:17 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
A former North West police officer was sentenced to three years for accepting a bribe from a drunk driver.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A former North West police officer has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for demanding a bribe from a drunk driver.

Thabang Louis Monyane was sentenced for corruption by the Schweizer-Reneke regional court.

“Monyane was sentenced following an incident reported in April 2015 in Bloemhof. At the time of the incident, Monyane was on patrol when he stopped a vehicle and accused the driver of being under the influence of alcohol,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

Monyane, according to Myburgh, arrested the driver, but demanded a R1,000 bribe. The driver was taken home after he paid R500.

“It was reported Monyane went back to the driver’s place the following day to demand the outstanding R500, but was arrested during a controlled police action and was found in possession of the money he took from the driver.”

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe welcomed the sentence and commended all role players, including the Hawks, for conducting an “excellent” investigation that led to Monyane’s sentencing.

TimesLIVE

