Sisi Khampepe named as acting chief justice

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on “long leave” and his deputy Raymond Zondo is busy with state capture inquiry work, paving the way for justice Sisi Khampepe to become the country's acting chief justice.

The 64-year-old's appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa is effective May 1.

According to a statement by the office of the chief justice on Wednesday evening, Khampepe's legal profession spans 40 years, beginning with an LLM from Harvard University. She served her articles at Bowman Gilfillan, now Bowmans, and went on to start her own practice, SV Khampepe Attorneys.

Her career includes being commissioner at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1995, and in 2004 she was appointed to oversee the Zimbabwe elections as an observer.

In February 2006 she was seconded as a member of the Commonwealth Observer Group to the presidential and parliamentary elections in Uganda.

She started her judicial career in 2000 at the Gauteng high court and in 2009 she began serving at the Constitutional Court.

