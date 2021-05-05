South Africa

Sisi Khampepe named as acting chief justice

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on 'long leave' and his deputy Raymond Zondo is busy with the state capture inquiry

05 May 2021 - 19:24
Acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe.
Acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on “long leave” and his deputy Raymond Zondo is busy with state capture inquiry work, paving the way for justice Sisi Khampepe to become the country's acting chief justice.

The 64-year-old's appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa is effective May 1. 

According to a statement by the office of the chief justice on Wednesday evening, Khampepe's legal profession spans 40 years, beginning with an LLM from Harvard University. She served her articles at Bowman Gilfillan, now Bowmans, and went on to start her own practice, SV Khampepe Attorneys. 

Her career includes being commissioner at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1995, and in 2004 she was appointed to oversee the Zimbabwe elections as an observer.

In February 2006 she was seconded as a member of the Commonwealth Observer Group to the presidential and parliamentary elections in Uganda. 

She started her judicial career in 2000 at the Gauteng high court and in 2009 she began serving at the Constitutional Court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Candidate judge withdraws application after ‘inappropriate kiss’ allegation

But Brad Wanless has reduced the incident to a witch-hunt by a male colleague with an ‘axe to grind’
News
2 weeks ago

UPDATE | Mogoeng files 39-page appeal over his comments on Israel

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng lodged his appeal on Saturday against the Judicial Conduct Committee’s finding of misconduct, and its directive that he ...
News
1 month ago

Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has withdrawn his chancellorship of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, four months before his term is due to end.
News
1 month ago

Whoever replaces Mogoeng when he makes his welcome departure will need gravitas and wisdom

There will be obvious sighs of relief in the more sober quarters of the government - and among some of his berobed colleagues - that chief justice ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  2. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X