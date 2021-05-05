South Africa

Six suspects arrested for torching trucks in Alberton, Gauteng

05 May 2021 - 09:11 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
Six suspects have been arrested for allegedly burning trucks on the N3. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Six people have been arrested in Gauteng in connection with the burning of trucks on the N3 highway.

The first suspect was arrested shortly after an incident on Monday and  the other five were apprehended a few hours later. They were all arrested in Leondale, Alberton.

“It is alleged that at approximately 5.15am on Monday, a truck was petrol bombed on the N3 highway near Leondale by a group of unknown people. The driver managed to escape from the burning truck unharmed,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

According to Makhubele, the same group of suspects are reported to have attacked two other trucks but allegedly only took the keys and left the trucks in the middle of the road.

“Police responded and arrested one suspect on the scene while the others fled on foot. Later that same morning police continued with the search operation and arrested five more suspects in Leondale.”

The suspects, aged between 29 and 41, are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of malicious damage to property, attempted hijacking and interfering with essential infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the bombing of two trucks on Saturday evening on the R59 highway in Alberton.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed.

“Information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators can be provided anonymously to the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Makhubele said.

TimesLIVE

