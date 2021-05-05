South Africa

IN PICTURES | Songs ring out in KZN as Zulu nation prepares to bury its queen

05 May 2021 - 20:26
Mourners gather around the Queen's casket ahead of her private burial.
Mourners gather around the Queen's casket ahead of her private burial.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The remains of the Zulu regent arrived at her final resting place in KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Kwakhangela Royal Palace was a hive of activity, albeit with a sombre mood prevailing, as the Zulu nation welcomed Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu arrived at her final resting place, KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
The remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu arrived at her final resting place, KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Queen Mantfombi's mortal remains made their way from Johannesburg, where she took her last breath, through Mpumalanga, to the Kwakhangela palace.

Isiphithiphithi, amabutho, and izintombi welcomed the Queen with renditions of traditional songs.

The funeral procession of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu makes its way to her palace and final resting place at KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu
The funeral procession of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu makes its way to her palace and final resting place at KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Isiphithiphithi forms a guard of honour for the arrival of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's mortal remains to Kwakhangela Royal Palace KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu.
Isiphithiphithi forms a guard of honour for the arrival of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's mortal remains to Kwakhangela Royal Palace KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu.
Image: Sandile Nlovu
Maidens' final rendition of Zulu traditional songs for the Queen's send off ahead of her private burial.
Maidens' final rendition of Zulu traditional songs for the Queen's send off ahead of her private burial.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Zulu maidens await the arrival of the body of the Zulu queen Mantfombi Dlamini
Zulu maidens await the arrival of the body of the Zulu queen Mantfombi Dlamini
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Commander of the Zulu regiments Mgiliji Nhleko leads amabutho to Kwakhangela Royal Palace for the arrival of regent Queen's remains.
Commander of the Zulu regiments Mgiliji Nhleko leads amabutho to Kwakhangela Royal Palace for the arrival of regent Queen's remains.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Isiphithiphithi forms a guard of honour for the arrival of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's mortal remains to Kwakhangela Royal Palace KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu.
Isiphithiphithi forms a guard of honour for the arrival of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's mortal remains to Kwakhangela Royal Palace KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Mourners during the arrival of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to her palace and final resting place at KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu
Mourners during the arrival of Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to her palace and final resting place at KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Queen Mantfombi was born in 1956 in Swaziland, daughter of King Sombhuza II.

Many women who ushered the queen home were adorned in clothes bearing the faces of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and King Mswati III, the queen's brother. She served as queen consort of the Zulu kingdom as the Great Wife to King Goodwill Zwelithini for 44 years.

Queen Mantfombi had eight children, the first born in 1974 and the youngest in 1991.

Mourners gather around the Queen's casket ahead of her private burial.
Mourners gather around the Queen's casket ahead of her private burial.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at dawn on Thursday morning. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special provincial official funeral which is set to take place on Friday night.

Queen Mantfombi died shortly after the death of her husband King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng bids emotional farewell to late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

“Royal regiments were present and there was a lot of singing and dancing," said Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson of the premier’s office.
News
9 hours ago

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to be ‘planted’ on Thursday ahead of state memorial on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
News
1 day ago

Five must-read stories on Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s death and the Zulu royal family

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to visit the Zulu royal family on Monday to pay his last respects to the late regent Queen Shiyiwe ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  2. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X