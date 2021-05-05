Thieving ex-municipal admin clerk jailed for seven years

Former metro admin clerk and mother of four Stephanie Reeners was sentenced to an effective seven years behind bars for fraud and forgery amounting to R640,000 on Tuesday.

Reeners — who admitted to the thefts — had been employed as an administration clerk at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s Central Information Centre (CIC), where she volunteered to perform some of the duties of the CIC assistant, which included the submission of building plans to the building inspectorate division.

It emerged later that she had colluded with certain draughtsmen to submit false invoices and that they would then split the proceeds.

