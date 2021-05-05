Women hit by ‘triple burden’ during lockdown — and this is how to cope

Women have borne the brunt of the lockdown at home, taking on additional responsibilities and burdens as primary caretakers over and above existing work commitments.

This is according to one of the country’s leading corporate wellness experts who looked at what working mothers, and women in general, sacrificed over the past year.

“This included assisting children with home schooling, increased meal planning and execution and looking after relatives in need of care,” said Ina van der Watt, managing director of Universal Corporate Wellness.

Highlighting a significant gender disparity in the number of calls received over the past year at the counselling helpline run by Universal Corporate Wellness, Van der Watt said 38.5% calls were made by males, while almost double that amount, 61.5%, came from female service users.

The helpline provides counselling to many corporate clients and medical scheme members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.