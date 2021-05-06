South Africa

Clicks refute claims by woman 'arrested for eating chocolate in store'

06 May 2021 - 11:11
Clicks said the woman was caught shoplifting multiple items. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Lawyers were on Thursday trying to secure the release from custody of a mother who posted an overnight plea for help on social media claiming she was arrested for allegedly “stealing a half-eaten chocolate” at Clicks.

The North West woman said she was accused of theft while exiting the store at Mafikeng Crossing on Wednesday.

Saying that she had a receipt for the chocolate at home, she posted a plea for help on Facebook. “We spoke for so long that I offered to pay double for the chocolate. The security guard took me to the back of the store and beat me,” she alleged.

Clicks refuted the allegations on Thursday.

“I have bruises. I pleaded with them to check the cameras but they refused and continued to beat me,” her post read.

“I am currently in a holding cell. Waiting with the diapers I bought for my three-month-old. Looking for advice or a lawyer to help me,” she added.

Proud Mahlangu stands his ground in complaint against shopping centre

As CRL commission is set to continue hearings on Monday, Sunday Times Daily sits down with Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu
News
2 weeks ago

The police were summoned to the store and the woman was arrested.

Clicks chief store operations officer Sedick Arendse said the woman had been caught allegedly shoplifting multiple items. “Staff fully complied with standard operating procedure. She was not beaten or assaulted by Clicks employees or security staff.

“The matter has been handed to the SAPS for further investigation and action,” said Arendse.

A lawyer who responded to the post said a senior advocate had been briefed and was en route to the police station to assist the mother.

North West police said they would only comment once the woman had been charged.

TimesLIVE

