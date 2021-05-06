COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

May 06 2021 - 09:09

EFF joins calls for a travel ban on India amid growing concerns over new Covid-19 variant

The EFF has joined calls for the government to implement a travel ban on India amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant circulating in that country and other parts of the world.

Over the last few days, there have been growing concerns over the new Covid-19 variant, B.1.617, which was first detected in India.

Fears that the variant may have spread to SA, after a person who recently travelled from India to SA was being treated for Covid-19 in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital and 14 crew members of a cargo bulk carrier that sailed to Durban from India tested positive for Covid-19.