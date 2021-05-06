KZN braces for sardine fever in coming months as shoals spotted off Eastern Cape shores

Small shoals of sardines have been spotted off the Eastern Cape coast, with the silvery fish expected to arrive in KwaZulu-Natal waters between June and July.

This is according to the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board, which undertook its first sardine observation flight for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

But Greg Thompson, the board's acting head of operations, said the much-anticipated sardine run will take place only if conditions are suitable.

“This flight was conducted earlier than usual due to the continual reports of sardine activity in the Eastern Cape,” said Thompson.

“Depending on the biomass of sardines, water temperatures and the inshore current conditions we would expect to see signs of sardine activity somewhere between Mazeppa Bay and East London.