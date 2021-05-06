Mpumalanga man beaten up, arrested after elderly blind neighbour raped

A Mpumalanga man was left battered and bruised after he was accused of raping his elderly blind neighbour.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday in Vosman.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, the suspect went to the 79-year-old woman's house, which is a few houses away from his, and found her alone.

"[He then] raped her. She ran towards the street as her daughter arrived home with her male friend. Her daughter then managed to grab her and tried to find out what was going on when she realised that her mother looked terrified.

“Her male friend meanwhile, went to the house to investigate ... and shockingly found the suspect putting his trousers back on. He wrestled with the suspect [while] other members of the community came to assist,” he said.

Hlathi confirmed that police were called in and upon arrival, arrested the 48-year-old suspect but because of his injuries, had to instead transport him to hospital.

The suspect appeared before the Emalahleni magistrate's court in absentia on Monday where his case was postponed to next Monday.

TimesLIVE