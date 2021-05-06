South Africa

Sebokeng hostel stripped bare after R102m revamp

Failure to allocate units blamed for collapse of project

06 May 2021 - 10:24
Nomawest Pitoli stands in the bathroom which was supposed to be hers but has been vandalised before she could move in, at the KwaMasiza Hostel in Sebokeng.
Nomawest Pitoli stands in the bathroom which was supposed to be hers but has been vandalised before she could move in, at the KwaMasiza Hostel in Sebokeng.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A whopping R102m has been spent to refurbish KwaMasiza Hostel in Sebokeng in the Vaal Triangle, but the units have been vandalised after they were never allocated to anyone.

Hostel residents have told Sowetan how they've watched helplessly as the 201 units that were refurbished to improve their lives have been stripped, yet they continue to live in old units with no electricity or proper sanitation.

The Gauteng human settlements department spent R102m on the units that are now in a bad state with no roof, windows, bathtubs, taps, tiles, doors and toilet seats.

According to the department, the refurbishments began in the 2017/2018 financial year and the budget for the entire project was R198m.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

