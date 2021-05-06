Transformation moving at snail pace across all sectors: report

Transformation is happening at a snail’s pace across all industries in SA, a new study has found.

The Sanlam Gauge report released on Thursday highlights factors that hinder transformation in all sectors. The report, in partnership with Sunday Times' Business Times, is also aimed at stimulating and enriching the debate on the future strategy for SA in its quest for an inclusive, equal-opportunity economy.

According to the report, there is a strong element of frustration among people closely involved with broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

“The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act of 2003, which seeks to redress apartheid legacies and empower the nation’s black citizens through meaningful economic participation, is admired on paper but complicated to implement,” the report says.

The study found that the BBBEE scorecard did not reflect the underlying transformation within companies in each industry.

“Scorecard manipulation and outright fronting are far too common.

“Transformation is happening, they [interviewees] believe, but too slowly. What is important, though, is that in many instances they know why and where it’s going wrong, and often have ideas on how to fix things,” the report reads.