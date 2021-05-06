Two dead as storm causes flooding in parts of the Western Cape
Two people died trapped in an overturned vehicle in flood waters as a storm moved across the Cape winelands overnight.
The storm brought heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to parts of the Western Cape after making landfall in the southern Cape on Wednesday. Some residents in the southern Cape had to be evacuated from their homes.
Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said in an update on Thursday that the storm claimed two lives overnight and damaged roads in the Cape winelands.
The two people were trapped in flood waters in their overturned vehicle in Bonnievale on the R317.
“A bakkie that was stuck in flood waters was towed out and the driver managed to escape without injuries,” said Bredell.
“The conditions were very difficult and we are grateful for the men and women who stood up once more to help our communities.
“We hope that we don’t see any further major incidents and urge the public to take care over the next few days.”
Bredell said the storm “continues to move further inland and caused significant damage and flooding across the Cape winelands”.
The SA Weather Service issued alerts for heavy rain and flooding in the Overberg district, City of Cape Town, Cape winelands and Hessequa municipality on Thursday.
The Cape Agulhas municipality said in a statement that several roads had been flooded and heavy flooding had been experienced in some parts of L’Agulhas, Struisbaai and Struisbaai North.
Rescue teams were deployed to the area.
“People have been evacuated from their homes and are housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park, Struisbaai Community Hall and other places of accommodation,” said the municipality.
TimesLIVE