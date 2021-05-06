Two dead as storm causes flooding in parts of the Western Cape

Two people died trapped in an overturned vehicle in flood waters as a storm moved across the Cape winelands overnight.

The storm brought heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to parts of the Western Cape after making landfall in the southern Cape on Wednesday. Some residents in the southern Cape had to be evacuated from their homes.

Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said in an update on Thursday that the storm claimed two lives overnight and damaged roads in the Cape winelands.

The two people were trapped in flood waters in their overturned vehicle in Bonnievale on the R317.

“A bakkie that was stuck in flood waters was towed out and the driver managed to escape without injuries,” said Bredell.