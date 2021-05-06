Warning issued as cheetah escapes from Rietvlei Nature Reserve
A cheetah has escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, apparently using a hole that smaller animals had dug under a fence.
The City of Tshwane said an Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) team was in the process of trying to capture the cheetah, which escaped on Tuesday.
The city warned visitors to the nature reserve and residents in the surrounding areas to be vigilant and on the lookout for the animal.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said it was not clear how the animal escaped, but it was believed that it may have used a hole under the fence dug by smaller animals.
“The fence is also electrified and cheetahs in the past never managed to exit the nature reserve. The perimeter is patrolled daily and repairs are done regularly to prevent incidents like this,” he said.
The cheetah was introduced by the EWT as part of its conservation project to enhance cheetah numbers countrywide.
Bokaba said after the first sighting of the cheetah outside the reserve, it was reported to the reserve's management by an adjacent landowner.
“The management immediately launched an action to confirm the escape. Tracks and the animal sighting were confirmed on Tuesday this week. The cheetah has a neck collar that sends signals for tracing purposes,” he said.
Bokaba said nearby landowners had been notified and asked to report sightings to the nature reserve management and said a veterinarian was also on standby to tranquillise the animal.
He said visitors and members of the public could report any sighting of the cheetah by calling 082-322-5639.
TimesLIVE