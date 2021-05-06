South Africa

Warning issued as cheetah escapes from Rietvlei Nature Reserve

06 May 2021 - 16:41
The city of Tshwane said it was still unclear how a cheetah escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve. Stock photo.
The city of Tshwane said it was still unclear how a cheetah escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

A cheetah has escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, apparently using a hole that smaller animals had dug under a fence. 

The City of Tshwane said an Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) team was in the process of trying to capture the cheetah, which escaped on Tuesday.

The city warned visitors to the nature reserve and residents in the surrounding areas to be vigilant and on the lookout for the animal.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said it was not clear how the animal escaped, but it was believed that it may have used a hole under the fence dug by smaller animals.

“The fence is also electrified and cheetahs in the past never managed to exit the nature reserve. The perimeter is patrolled daily and repairs are done regularly to prevent incidents like this,” he said.

Cheetah brothers cheat the cold to add heat to their species in Zim

Jabari and Kumbe have been relocated from Canada to Zimbabwe, where the cheetah population dropped 85% in 2016
News
2 months ago

The cheetah was introduced by the EWT as part of its conservation project to enhance cheetah numbers countrywide.

Bokaba said after the first sighting of the cheetah outside the reserve, it was reported to the reserve's management by an adjacent landowner.

“The management immediately launched an action to confirm the escape. Tracks and the animal sighting were confirmed on Tuesday this week. The cheetah has a neck collar that sends signals for tracing purposes,” he said.

Bokaba said nearby landowners had been notified and asked to report sightings to the nature reserve management and said a veterinarian was also on standby to tranquillise the animal.

He said visitors and members of the public could report any sighting of the cheetah by calling 082-322-5639.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another chicken farm records avian flu outbreak

A fifth outbreak of avian influenza has been announced by the agriculture, land reform and rural development department — on a commercial chicken ...
News
5 hours ago

Minister draws a lion in the sand: captive breeding in SA is set to end

Acting on a wide-reaching report, Barbara Creecy concedes that canned hunting doesn’t contribute to conservation
News
4 days ago

Northern Cape farmer, livestock agent lock horns in tsessebe tussle

A tale of two tsessebes and a forgetful vet has ended in tears for a Northern Cape farmer who received a fat legal bill instead of the baby antelopes ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X