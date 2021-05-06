Warning issued as cheetah escapes from Rietvlei Nature Reserve

A cheetah has escaped from the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, apparently using a hole that smaller animals had dug under a fence.

The City of Tshwane said an Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) team was in the process of trying to capture the cheetah, which escaped on Tuesday.

The city warned visitors to the nature reserve and residents in the surrounding areas to be vigilant and on the lookout for the animal.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said it was not clear how the animal escaped, but it was believed that it may have used a hole under the fence dug by smaller animals.

“The fence is also electrified and cheetahs in the past never managed to exit the nature reserve. The perimeter is patrolled daily and repairs are done regularly to prevent incidents like this,” he said.