South Africa

WATCH | Wine farm thankful no-one hurt after tank with 50,000 litres of red wine collapsed

06 May 2021 - 13:00
50,000 litres of red wine has been lost after tanks at Darling Cellars in the Western Cape collapsed.
50,000 litres of red wine has been lost after tanks at Darling Cellars in the Western Cape collapsed.
Image: Screenshot

At least 50,000 litres of red wine has been lost after tanks at Darling Cellars in the Western Cape collapsed.

On Wednesday, social media users shared videos of the red wine river on the west coast.

River of red wine.... I cannot watch this without thinking how I would have reacted being there. Darling Cellars lost 50...

Posted by Yolanda Bester on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

According to the Darling Cellars team, the “traumatic” incident happened when a stand, holding the wine tank, collapsed and fell on other tanks.

The team said the incident resulted in the loss of some of their new vintage.

Darling Cellars produces some of SA’s most popular wines, including the Chocoholic pinotage. 

“A wine tank holding 50,000 litres of wine collapsed when (we suspect) the stand keeping it upright caved in. In the process, it fell onto more tanks leading to a loss of some wine of the new vintage,” said Darling Cellars.

“While the loss of wine is a financial reality, we are glad that no-one was injured in this incident. It could have been so much worse.”

Darling Cellars said there was no immediate risk to the wine supply.

“We shall overcome this setback. Thank you for all the calls of support, genuine concern and interest in our business. We are humbled by all your support.”

READ MORE:

SA blends emerge from the shadows of the traditional favourites

Wine blends are thriving on new-found respect and some of the best loved wines are made of a range of varietals
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster

Fiona McDonald predicts more wine producers are going to go the bag-in-box route and tells us why that's a good thing.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Gulp! How much cash you could save by buying local wine in a box vs bottle

The perception that wine in boxes is inferior to that in bottles is changing, but does the notion that it's cheaper still hold true? We did the maths.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X