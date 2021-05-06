WATCH | Wine farm thankful no-one hurt after tank with 50,000 litres of red wine collapsed

According to the Darling Cellars team, the “traumatic” incident happened when a stand, holding the wine tank, collapsed and fell on other tanks.

The team said the incident resulted in the loss of some of their new vintage.

Darling Cellars produces some of SA’s most popular wines, including the Chocoholic pinotage.

“A wine tank holding 50,000 litres of wine collapsed when (we suspect) the stand keeping it upright caved in. In the process, it fell onto more tanks leading to a loss of some wine of the new vintage,” said Darling Cellars.

“While the loss of wine is a financial reality, we are glad that no-one was injured in this incident. It could have been so much worse.”

Darling Cellars said there was no immediate risk to the wine supply.

“We shall overcome this setback. Thank you for all the calls of support, genuine concern and interest in our business. We are humbled by all your support.”